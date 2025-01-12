Baked Rice Pudding With Orange and Cardamom Recipe

Rice pudding is the perfect comfort food to warm you up from the inside out. Eat it for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or as a cozy dessert to finish off your meal. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your rice pudding, and Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares one of her favorites. Her baked rice pudding with orange and cardamom is an aromatic treat for the senses. "I love this recipe because while normal rice pudding is good, the addition of the orange makes it really light, and combined with cardamom it gives it a really interesting flavor that is brighter but also warmer," she shares. The maple syrup gives the dish a lovely earthy, autumnal sweetness, and the added complexity and depth from the combination of flavors really sets this recipe apart.

There are as many ways to prepare rice pudding as to customize it. This baked rice pudding recipe is a simpler way to make the dessert, involving less hands-on cooking, but it will still be as creamy and velvety as rice pudding made on the stovetop. It's also a great method if you want to make a larger portion to serve more people.