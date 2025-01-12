Baked Rice Pudding With Orange And Cardamom Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
rice pudding with whipped cream Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Rice pudding is the perfect comfort food to warm you up from the inside out. Eat it for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or as a cozy dessert to finish off your meal. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your rice pudding, and Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares one of her favorites. Her baked rice pudding with orange and cardamom is an aromatic treat for the senses. "I love this recipe because while normal rice pudding is good, the addition of the orange makes it really light, and combined with cardamom it gives it a really interesting flavor that is brighter but also warmer," she shares. The maple syrup gives the dish a lovely earthy, autumnal sweetness, and the added complexity and depth from the combination of flavors really sets this recipe apart.  

Advertisement

There are as many ways to prepare rice pudding as to customize it. This baked rice pudding recipe is a simpler way to make the dessert, involving less hands-on cooking, but it will still be as creamy and velvety as rice pudding made on the stovetop. It's also a great method if you want to make a larger portion to serve more people. 

Gather the ingredients for baked rice pudding with orange and cardamom

orange cardamom rice pudding ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this baked rice pudding recipe, you'll need eggs, granulated sugar, whole milk, salt, vanilla extract, cardamom, orange zest, maple syrup, and cooked rice. Serve it with whipped cream and additional orange zest to garnish if desired.

Advertisement

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven preheat setting display Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prep a baking pan

spraying oil in baking pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.

Step 3: Combine eggs and sugar

whisking eggs and sugar Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar until smooth.

Step 4: Add milk

whisking eggs sugar and milk Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour in the milk and whisk until combined.

Step 5: Add spices and maple syrup

milk egg mixture with spices Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the salt, vanilla extract, cardamom, orange zest, and maple syrup to the bowl and whisk until incorporated.

Step 6: Add the rice

rice in spiced milk mixture Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Stir in the rice until combined.

Step 7: Transfer the mixture to the pan

rice pudding mixture in pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan.

Step 8: Place the pan in a bigger pan

rice pudding pan in pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the baking pan into a larger baking pan without about 2 inches of water in it (enough so that the water goes halfway up the pan with the rice pudding).

Step 9: Bake the pudding

golden baked rice pudding Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 60-70 minutes, until the top has set.

Step 10: Garnish and serve

baked rice pudding in bowls Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Serve warm with whipped cream and orange zest, if desired.

Baked Rice Pudding With Orange and Cardamom Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Rice pudding is one of most comforting desserts, and this baked version adds fragrant cardamom and bright zesty orange to elevate the creamy, cozy pudding.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
1.08
hours
servings
9
Servings
rice pudding with whipped cream
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 2 cups cooked rice

Optional Ingredients

  • Whipped cream, for serving
  • Orange zest, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.
  3. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar until smooth.
  4. Pour in the milk and whisk until combined.
  5. Add the salt, vanilla extract, cardamom, orange zest, and maple syrup to the bowl and whisk until incorporated.
  6. Stir in the rice until combined.
  7. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan.
  8. Place the baking pan into a larger baking pan without about 2 inches of water in it (enough so that the water goes halfway up the pan with the rice pudding).
  9. Bake in the preheated oven for 60-70 minutes, until the top has set.
  10. Serve warm with whipped cream and orange zest, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 218
Total Fat 4.6 g
Saturated Fat 2.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 79.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 38.0 g
Dietary Fiber 0.2 g
Total Sugars 27.8 g
Sodium 192.4 mg
Protein 5.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What kind of rice should I use for rice pudding?

baked rice pudding in bowls Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This baked rice pudding recipe has the added appeal of being flexible about the kind of rice you can use. "Traditionally for rice pudding, you want to use a short or medium grain rice, because they help make your pudding extra creamy," Morone explains, listing arborio and sushi rice as examples. The starch in the rice helps to thicken the pudding. "But with this recipe, you are cooking the rice ahead of time, so you can really use any kind of rice that you have on hand or like. You could still use arborio, sushi rice, or medium-grain rice, but you could also use long-grain rice," Morone says. Since you'll be adding plenty of milk and eggs, the pudding will still have that soft comforting texture, though it will vary slightly based on the type of rice you choose. 

Advertisement

"So if you made a big batch of rice already and have leftovers, this would be a great recipe to use them up," Morone suggests. There are plenty of savory ways to use leftover rice, but you might not have considered switching it up and using it for dessert. Whether you use freshly cooked or leftover rice, you'll have a warm, sweet treat in no time.

Could I use a different size pan to bake this in and how would I adjust the baking time?

baked rice pudding in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Morone's recipe calls for a 9x9-inch baking pan, but this recipe is versatile enough that you can use whatever baking dish you like or have on hand and how thick you like your rice pudding — you'll just need to modify the baking time slightly to account for the volume. "You could use a smaller pan (like 8x8-inch) for a thicker pudding, and in that case, you will want to bake it for longer (about 5 to 10 minutes)," Morone instructs. On the other hand, she adds, "You could also bake this in a larger pan, like a 9x13-inch pan for a thinner pudding. In that case, you will want to cook it about 5 to 10 minutes less."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for a more elegant presentation for parties or other gatherings, Morone says, "You could also bake this in individual ramekins for personal-size portions. They will take less time to bake, so you would bake these for about 30 to 40 minutes." The sophisticated combination of fragrant cardamom and bright citrusy orange elevates this simple dessert to make it comforting enough for a family meal and special enough to serve for brunch or even to end a dinner party.

Recommended

Advertisement