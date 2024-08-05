12 Ways To Upgrade Rice Pudding

Rice pudding is one of those desserts that's both decadent and easy to make. Rice pudding proponents love the dessert for its richness and creaminess, and most recipes are going to render this delectable texture. You can whip it up at home with the help of just a few ingredients — at its most basic, this luscious treat can be made with just rice, sugar, and milk. Add in some spices, and it's even more flavorful. It's both filling and comforting, not to mention simple enough that everyone in your family is likely to enjoy it.

But if you keep making the same old rice pudding recipe over and over again, you may start to get tired of this classic treat. Maybe it's time to switch things up? And that's where this guide for upgrading your rice pudding comes into play. We talked to two rice pudding experts, cookbook author Selina Peri and recipe developer Shanna Webb of Gluten Free Kiddos, to help compile this list of ways you can elevate your basic rice pudding. Some of these tips require a few extra steps, while others just require some extra ingredients. But they're all guaranteed to transform your average rice pudding recipe into something really special.

Explore these simple upgrades in preparation for your next bowl of rice pudding, and allow yourself to be inspired to try a whole new technique or flavor profile. Rice pudding has never tasted so delicious.