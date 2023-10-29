Coconut Milk Is The Key For A Rich, Vegan-Friendly Rice Pudding

Say you've got a sudden craving for a creamy bowl of rice pudding (and all the sweetness, warmth, and nostalgia tied to this age-old dessert). But as you're ready to dive into your practiced routine of making it with rice and milk, you realize your milk carton is practically empty, save for a few last drops. Luckily for you, there are a few cans of coconut milk in your pantry — and coconut milk isn't just a suitable substitute for dairy milk. It's also your key to a rich, vegan-friendly rice pudding.

Why does coconut milk work so well? Well, this plant-based milk is high in fat content, which will make your rice pudding nice and creamy with a luxurious mouthfeel closer to what heavy cream — rather than plain old dairy milk — can impart. Coconut milk's texture is partly due to its hydrogenated state at room temperature, which ensures a thickness unparalleled by regular milk. Additionally, you'll have a pleasant bit of a tropical infusion, thanks to the coconut flavor.

But the charm of this vegan milk doesn't end there. Coconut milk pairs beautifully with various spices, from the aromatic allure of cardamom and cinnamon to the subtly spicy kick of nutmeg and clove. This compatibility enhances the overall flavor profile and elevates the experience of each spoonful of the pudding.