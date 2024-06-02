10 Ways To Use Barista Milk For More Than Coffee, According To A Recipe Developer

Remember when milk referred to full-fat dairy milk? Maybe you even remember when milk was delivered to your home in bottles with a thick layer of cream on top. Well, now when you ask for milk, you might need to review a menu of options ranging from almond or oat to lactose-free. As a restaurant chef turned recipe developer, I have witnessed milk choices, dairy and non-dairy, explode, and the good news is that it means there is less of a barrier for people with dietary restrictions or personal preferences. But not all milks are the same, or work the same in a recipe. If you have ever had a cup of coffee with curdled non-dairy milk, you know what I'm talking about.

Some milks work better than others in different applications, and one of the most versatile milks is barista milk. I lived (and cooked) dairy-free for about three years, and one of the biggest challenges was finding a non-dairy milk that visually and texturally lightened my coffee. These were pre-barista milk days, and having compared a barista milk to a regular milk, I can tell you it is a game changer. The word barista gives away that these milks are superb mixed into a coffee or frothed for lattes or cappuccinos, but the same qualities that make barista milk appealing at a coffee shop make it useful in a variety of other recipes.