According To Yelp's Trend Expert, Dirty Soda Is The Beer Swap Your BBQ Needs

American barbecue is a national treasure originating in the southern states, where barbecue joints remain most plentiful. Whether you like sweet and tangy barbecue sauce-glazed barbecued ribs, spicy jalapeño cheddar sausage, or dry-rubbed smoked brisket, barbecue is the ultimate savory comfort meal. Beer is the go-to beverage pairing to wash down a barbecued meat-centric meal. However, dirty soda is the fashionable, bubbly drink that'll make for a novel and delicious beer alternative at your next cookout.

Tasting Table spoke with Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis about all the latest barbecue fads after the platform released its 2024 all-time list of the Top 100 BBQ Spots in the U.S. She also revealed information on beverage trends, noting that non-alcoholic beverages such as mocktails and dirty sodas are appearing in searches more and more since 2019. Furthermore, Lewis said that "searches for mocktails in January and shops selling dirty sodas were bubbling up in states especially known for their BBQ culture."

Perhaps the sweet, creamy, carbonated dirty soda is an even better complement to spicy, savory barbecue. Plus, they're refreshing, budget-friendly, and accessible to sober adults and children. Based on the uptick of dirty soda searches in BBQ-heavy states, Lewis expects "to see more people exploring alternative, savory, and fun beverage pairings this summer."