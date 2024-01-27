12 Refreshing Smoothie Recipes

We fully admit that while iced coffee is a year-round indulgence, there's an innate feeling that smoothies are more suited to warmer weather. Sure, you can blend one up as the snow falls, but their charm seems to bloom in the sunshine. This likely drives our quest for smoothie recipes that lean towards the refreshing end of the spectrum rather than those laden with heavy or seasonally specific flavors. In our book, refreshing isn't limited to just fruity concoctions; it can also mean vibrant and unique tastes.

But one thing is certain: Smoothies are always served cold, contributing significantly to their overall refreshing quality. Note that while any blender can prepare a smoothie, those with less sharp blades or some age might require longer blending times than we suggest. And as always, trust your intuition — if it feels like it needs more blending, go ahead and give it that extra whirl.