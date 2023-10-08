Recipes Drinks Smoothie and Shake Recipes

Ginger Cinnamon Pear Smoothie Recipe

two smoothies with pear Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn/

It goes without saying, you just can't go wrong with a smoothie. They can be served any time of day for a delicious and refreshing snack, can be bulked up to make them a meal, and you can sneak in healthy ingredients without really tasting them. It's likely you might get bored with the same type of smoothie day in and day out which is where this ginger cinnamon pear smoothie comes in. It has just the right amount of natural sweetness from the pear, and the banana and honey paired with the almond butter gives it a creamy nutty taste.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My blender gets a workout every day with my morning smoothie. I love mixing up the ingredients each day, so I don't get bored. Ginger is one of my favorite immunity ingredients. With so many health benefits and its earthy and woody undertones, it's the perfect way to add some zing."

Gather the ingredients for ginger cinnamon pear smoothie

smoothie ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, you'll need a fresh pear, a banana, and ginger root from the produce aisle. "When shopping for ginger, look for a piece that is firm and has smooth, taut skin. It shouldn't have any wrinkles or soft spots," Hahn explains. Then you'll need some vanilla yogurt, milk, almond butter, and honey. For the spices, you'll need some Ceylon cinnamon and cardamom.

Step 1: Chop the fruit

chopped fruit on board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Chop the pear and banana into chunks.

Step 2: Grate the ginger

grated ginger on board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Grate the ginger.

Step 3: Add the ingredients to a blender

adding ingredients to blender Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the pear, banana, grated ginger, yogurt, milk, almond butter, honey, cinnamon, and cardamom to a blender.

Step 4: Blend

smoothie in blender Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Blend until smooth.

Step 5: Serve the smoothie

smoothie pouring Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Pour into 1 large glass or 2 small glasses and serve.

How can I customize this smoothie?

two smoothies with straws Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are several ways to customize this smoothie. For starters, any type of pear will work whether it is yellow, red, or even an Asian pear. Just make sure you're using a ripe pair for the maximum sweetness.

If you want to make this recipe dairy-free, you can substitute the regular yogurt with any of the dairy-free varieties. "I like to use cashew or coconut yogurt and I always look for one that has no added sugar," Hahn remarks. There are many dairy-free milk versions and any of them will be suitable for this recipe. To make the recipe fully vegan, you'll also want to swap out the honey for maple syrup or agave nectar.

If almond butter is not your thing, any type of nut butter will work and if you have a nut allergy and still want the nutty flavor, you can swap in sunflower seed butter.

"I've used Ceylon cinnamon here because it has more health benefits than standard cinnamon including being extremely anti-inflammatory. The flavor is a little more pronounced, which I love as well," Hahn remarks. If you can't find it, you can use regular cinnamon in its place.

What pairs well with this smoothie?

2 smoothies Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

This ginger pear cinnamon smoothie can be a delicious and satisfying snack or meal on its own, but if you're looking to enjoy something alongside it, there are several options. A slice of whole-grain toast or an English muffin with butter and jam can provide a little heartiness and make this more of a complete breakfast.

A fresh fruit salad made with seasonal fruits like berries, citrus segments, or apple slices can be a refreshing and healthy accompaniment to your smoothie. The combination of flavors and textures can be very satisfying.

A homemade or store-bought muffin or scone can be a delightful treat to enjoy with your smoothie. Look for flavors that pair well with ginger, such as carrot muffins or ginger scones.

If you're having the smoothie as part of a brunch or larger meal, a slice of quiche or a piece of frittata filled with vegetables and cheese can be a hearty accompaniment.

Ginger Cinnamon Pear Smoothie Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This smoothie has just the right amount of sweetness from the pear, and the banana and honey paired with the almond butter gives it a creamy nutty taste.
Prep Time
2
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
1
Serving
two smoothies with whipped cream
Total time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 pear
  • ½ banana
  • ½-inch ginger root
  • ½ cup vanilla yogurt
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon cardamom
Optional Ingredients
  • whipped cream
Directions
  1. Chop the pear and banana into chunks.
  2. Grate the ginger.
  3. Add the pear, banana, grated ginger, yogurt, milk, almond butter, honey, cinnamon, and cardamom to a blender.
  4. Blend until smooth.
  5. Pour into 1 large glass or 2 small glasses and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 471
Total Fat 12.9 g
Saturated Fat 2.9 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 12.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 84.2 g
Dietary Fiber 9.9 g
Total Sugars 63.3 g
Sodium 112.6 mg
Protein 12.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended