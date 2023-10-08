Ginger Cinnamon Pear Smoothie Recipe
It goes without saying, you just can't go wrong with a smoothie. They can be served any time of day for a delicious and refreshing snack, can be bulked up to make them a meal, and you can sneak in healthy ingredients without really tasting them. It's likely you might get bored with the same type of smoothie day in and day out which is where this ginger cinnamon pear smoothie comes in. It has just the right amount of natural sweetness from the pear, and the banana and honey paired with the almond butter gives it a creamy nutty taste.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My blender gets a workout every day with my morning smoothie. I love mixing up the ingredients each day, so I don't get bored. Ginger is one of my favorite immunity ingredients. With so many health benefits and its earthy and woody undertones, it's the perfect way to add some zing."
Gather the ingredients for ginger cinnamon pear smoothie
To make this recipe, you'll need a fresh pear, a banana, and ginger root from the produce aisle. "When shopping for ginger, look for a piece that is firm and has smooth, taut skin. It shouldn't have any wrinkles or soft spots," Hahn explains. Then you'll need some vanilla yogurt, milk, almond butter, and honey. For the spices, you'll need some Ceylon cinnamon and cardamom.
Step 1: Chop the fruit
Chop the pear and banana into chunks.
Step 2: Grate the ginger
Grate the ginger.
Step 3: Add the ingredients to a blender
Add the pear, banana, grated ginger, yogurt, milk, almond butter, honey, cinnamon, and cardamom to a blender.
Step 4: Blend
Blend until smooth.
Step 5: Serve the smoothie
Pour into 1 large glass or 2 small glasses and serve.
How can I customize this smoothie?
There are several ways to customize this smoothie. For starters, any type of pear will work whether it is yellow, red, or even an Asian pear. Just make sure you're using a ripe pair for the maximum sweetness.
If you want to make this recipe dairy-free, you can substitute the regular yogurt with any of the dairy-free varieties. "I like to use cashew or coconut yogurt and I always look for one that has no added sugar," Hahn remarks. There are many dairy-free milk versions and any of them will be suitable for this recipe. To make the recipe fully vegan, you'll also want to swap out the honey for maple syrup or agave nectar.
If almond butter is not your thing, any type of nut butter will work and if you have a nut allergy and still want the nutty flavor, you can swap in sunflower seed butter.
"I've used Ceylon cinnamon here because it has more health benefits than standard cinnamon including being extremely anti-inflammatory. The flavor is a little more pronounced, which I love as well," Hahn remarks. If you can't find it, you can use regular cinnamon in its place.
What pairs well with this smoothie?
This ginger pear cinnamon smoothie can be a delicious and satisfying snack or meal on its own, but if you're looking to enjoy something alongside it, there are several options. A slice of whole-grain toast or an English muffin with butter and jam can provide a little heartiness and make this more of a complete breakfast.
A fresh fruit salad made with seasonal fruits like berries, citrus segments, or apple slices can be a refreshing and healthy accompaniment to your smoothie. The combination of flavors and textures can be very satisfying.
A homemade or store-bought muffin or scone can be a delightful treat to enjoy with your smoothie. Look for flavors that pair well with ginger, such as carrot muffins or ginger scones.
If you're having the smoothie as part of a brunch or larger meal, a slice of quiche or a piece of frittata filled with vegetables and cheese can be a hearty accompaniment.
- 1 pear
- ½ banana
- ½-inch ginger root
- ½ cup vanilla yogurt
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon cardamom
- whipped cream
|Calories per Serving
|471
|Total Fat
|12.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|12.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|84.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.9 g
|Total Sugars
|63.3 g
|Sodium
|112.6 mg
|Protein
|12.9 g