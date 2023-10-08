Ginger Cinnamon Pear Smoothie Recipe

There are several ways to customize this smoothie. For starters, any type of pear will work whether it is yellow, red, or even an Asian pear. Just make sure you're using a ripe pair for the maximum sweetness.

If you want to make this recipe dairy-free, you can substitute the regular yogurt with any of the dairy-free varieties. "I like to use cashew or coconut yogurt and I always look for one that has no added sugar," Hahn remarks. There are many dairy-free milk versions and any of them will be suitable for this recipe. To make the recipe fully vegan, you'll also want to swap out the honey for maple syrup or agave nectar.

If almond butter is not your thing, any type of nut butter will work and if you have a nut allergy and still want the nutty flavor, you can swap in sunflower seed butter.

"I've used Ceylon cinnamon here because it has more health benefits than standard cinnamon including being extremely anti-inflammatory. The flavor is a little more pronounced, which I love as well," Hahn remarks. If you can't find it, you can use regular cinnamon in its place.