Chocolate Coconut Smoothie Bowl Recipe

If you've only ever enjoyed a smoothie in beverage form, allow us to introduce you to a smoothie bowl. While a good smoothie is perfectly fine drunk through a straw, it's even better when served in a bowl with crunchy toppings. It's like a smoothie and a bowl of cereal all in one, and gives you an opportunity to add some more nutrition and even turn a smoothie into a full-fledged meal.

In this recipe shared by developer Michelle McGlinn, rich chocolate is paired with sweet coconut for a particularly decadent smoothie. Even better, this smoothie bowl is vegan, made with all plant-based ingredients; so while it may look and taste like a dessert, there's more nutrition behind it than what meets the eye. This smoothie bowl features bananas, coconut cream, and cocoa, and is topped with coconut yogurt and superfood cacao nibs. This sweet and crunchy bowl is easy to put together, customizable, and fun to eat, and might have just become our new favorite breakfast.