Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie Recipe

This refreshing vanilla fig smoothie is an easy way to get your daily fruits and nutrients in one pretty and delicious package. Combining the natural sweetness of dried and fresh figs with creamy Greek yogurt, protein-rich almond milk, and just a hint of warming cinnamon and ginger makes it so easy to start your day off right! With only 15 minutes of prep time required to soak the dried fig and blend all the ingredients together, it's a refreshing beverage that's simple to make.

According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this smoothie recipe was inspired by her family's traditional use of figs in Middle Eastern cooking. Combining dried and fresh figs adds layers of figgy flavor to this drink, while almond butter, vanilla protein powder, and maple syrup enhance the creaminess. A sprinkle of slivered almonds on top, fresh figs on a skewer, and a cinnamon stick provide a gorgeous and fresh look to this breakfast. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up, this vanilla fig smoothie will satisfy your sweet tooth without weighing you down. Put yourself back into self-care mode with each luxurious sip!