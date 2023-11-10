Refreshing Vanilla Fig Smoothie Recipe
This refreshing vanilla fig smoothie is an easy way to get your daily fruits and nutrients in one pretty and delicious package. Combining the natural sweetness of dried and fresh figs with creamy Greek yogurt, protein-rich almond milk, and just a hint of warming cinnamon and ginger makes it so easy to start your day off right! With only 15 minutes of prep time required to soak the dried fig and blend all the ingredients together, it's a refreshing beverage that's simple to make.
According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this smoothie recipe was inspired by her family's traditional use of figs in Middle Eastern cooking. Combining dried and fresh figs adds layers of figgy flavor to this drink, while almond butter, vanilla protein powder, and maple syrup enhance the creaminess. A sprinkle of slivered almonds on top, fresh figs on a skewer, and a cinnamon stick provide a gorgeous and fresh look to this breakfast. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up, this vanilla fig smoothie will satisfy your sweet tooth without weighing you down. Put yourself back into self-care mode with each luxurious sip!
Gather the ingredients for this refreshing vanilla fig smoothie
To make this refreshing vanilla fig smoothie, you will need dried figs, Greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, fresh figs, fresh ginger, almond butter, cinnamon, maple syrup, slivered almonds, and cinnamon sticks. We use both fresh and dried figs to ensure you really can taste the figs coming through. Combining creamy Greek yogurt and almond milk with vanilla protein powder results in a smooth base, and maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness and spice. Finally, topping it off with slivered almonds, fresh figs, and a cinnamon stick completes this nourishing and delicious smoothie.
Step 1: Soak the dried fig
Begin by soaking the dried fig in water for 10 minutes to soften.
Step 2: Add ingredients to blender
Once the dried fig is ready, place Greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla protein powder, 1 fresh fig, the soaked dried fig, grated ginger, almond butter, cinnamon, and maple syrup into a blender.
Step 3: Blend
Blend the mixture until it becomes smooth and creamy.
Step 4: Pour into a glass
Pour the smoothie into a glass and add one cinnamon stick.
Step 5: Top with fresh figs
Top off with one fresh fig, sliced in half, on a cocktail pick or skewer.
Step 6: Garnish
Sprinkle with slivered almonds.
Step 7: Serve the refreshing vanilla fig smoothie
Serve immediately.
Can I use dried figs in the vanilla fig smoothie without soaking them?
We have tried making this recipe with only fresh figs, and the result lacked that distinct fig flavor. That's why we got the idea to make this drink with dried figs — but we understand that waiting for them to soak may not be everyone's cup of tea. While the recipe calls for soaking the dried fig for 10 minutes to soften it before adding it to the blender, it is possible to use dried figs without the soaking step if necessary. However, it's important to keep in mind that without soaking, the dried fig will not fully hydrate and soften up in the blender. This could result in small flecks of the dried fruit remaining rather than being completely blended in. Using this method, the dried fig will still provide flavor to the smoothie but may not process as smoothly, making the texture slightly thicker and more grainy. In short, if you're short on time, dried figs can work without pre-soaking, but your smoothie may not be as ... well, smooth.
What can I substitute for almond milk in the vanilla fig smoothie?
For those who cannot have almond milk due to allergies or dietary restrictions, there are several alternative milks you can use in this smoothie recipe. Soy milk is a dairy-free option that provides protein and works well in smoothies. Oat milk has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and creamy texture when blended. Coconut milk adds a subtle, tropical note and is well tolerated by most with dietary issues. Rice milk is low in calories and works for those avoiding gluten or allergens in other milk substitutes. Any of these non-dairy milks can be used in place of the almond milk in equal measure to create a creamy, nourishing smoothie. If dairy is of no concern, you can even use regular cow's milk in making this fig drink! Sheep's and goat's milk also provide refreshing options with a good deal of tang.
Can I make this vannila fig smoothie in advance and store it for later?
This smoothie can be made with some advance preparation for convenient, grab-and-go sipping. However, the fridge just won't do — you have to turn to your trusted friend the freezer for preservation. All the ingredients can be measured out and stored together in an airtight freezer bag or container and kept in the freezer until needed. When ready to enjoy the smoothie later, simply remove the bag of frozen ingredients from the freezer and let thaw slightly before blending. The frozen smoothie base will blend up smooth and cold. However, for the best flavor and texture that truly highlights the fresh figs, it's preferable to consume the smoothie immediately after blending all the ingredients together. Over time in storage, especially in the freezer, the delicate, fresh flavors and colors may diminish slightly. But, for a quick breakfast on busy mornings, freezing the smoothie ingredients in advance does allow for easy blending and enjoying later.
- 1 dried fig
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla protein powder
- 1 + 1 fresh figs, divided, plus more for serving
- ½ inch fresh ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tablespoon slivered almonds
|Calories per Serving
|226
|Total Fat
|10.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|4.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.7 g
|Total Sugars
|17.3 g
|Sodium
|143.9 mg
|Protein
|12.3 g