Cinnamon Banana Walnut Smoothie Recipe

The humble smoothie is an enduringly popular way to get a whole host of vitamins and minerals into your diet without going to a lot of effort, and there are recipes and combinations to suit every palette out there. Smoothies could well be known as the milkshake's healthier cousin, and this version, developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye is especially delicious. With plenty of walnut, the comforting warmth of cinnamon, and the sweetness of the bananas and honey, this smoothie recipe tastes like the liquid version of a wonderfully nutty cinnamon bun.

Because they are so easy to make, and perfectly portable (many smoothie makers include a lid that can screw straight onto the cup so you can take it with you), smoothies are really versatile. You can enjoy this one as a quick and easy breakfast, a mid morning or afternoon snack, or even a light lunch option.

As well as tasting like a delicious pastry, the ingredients in this smoothie are packed full of health benefits. Walnuts are superfoods, and their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties shine in this smoothie. Chia seeds also give the drink a nutritious boost, leaving you feel full, satisfied, and perfectly energized.