Cinnamon Banana Walnut Smoothie Recipe
The humble smoothie is an enduringly popular way to get a whole host of vitamins and minerals into your diet without going to a lot of effort, and there are recipes and combinations to suit every palette out there. Smoothies could well be known as the milkshake's healthier cousin, and this version, developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye is especially delicious. With plenty of walnut, the comforting warmth of cinnamon, and the sweetness of the bananas and honey, this smoothie recipe tastes like the liquid version of a wonderfully nutty cinnamon bun.
Because they are so easy to make, and perfectly portable (many smoothie makers include a lid that can screw straight onto the cup so you can take it with you), smoothies are really versatile. You can enjoy this one as a quick and easy breakfast, a mid morning or afternoon snack, or even a light lunch option.
As well as tasting like a delicious pastry, the ingredients in this smoothie are packed full of health benefits. Walnuts are superfoods, and their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties shine in this smoothie. Chia seeds also give the drink a nutritious boost, leaving you feel full, satisfied, and perfectly energized.
Gather the ingredients for this cinnamon banana walnut smoothie recipe
To begin this cinnamon banana walnut smoothie recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want walnuts, banana pieces (frozen or fresh), ground cinnamon, honey, and some chia seeds. You'll also need Greek yogurt and milk, and here you have a choice. If you are a fan of dairy, go for whole milk and dairy yogurt, but if too much lactose doesn't agree with you, or if you're trying to pursue a plant-based diet, you can easily swap them out for your own preference. Rye uses almond milk for her version, but it's really up to you!
Soak the walnuts
Before you can get to assembling the smoothie, first you'll want to soak the walnuts. If you're in a hurry, you could simply add walnuts into the smoothie maker without soaking, but as with many types of nut, soaking them makes them easier to digest. It will also make them softer, which will give your blender a helping hand and will make your resulting smoothie extra smooth; much better than a smoothie that has little chunks in it. To do this, simply place the walnuts into a bowl of water and let them soak for at least 4 hours. While this step may require a little more forethought, it will vastly improve the resulting smoothie.
Add ingredients to blender
Whether you are using a food processor or a purpose designed smoothie maker to make this recipe, the next step is simply to get your ingredients ready for blending. If you're using fresh bananas, you might want to throw in a couple of ice cubes to chill it all down, but it is much better to use frozen fruit for this purpose. That's because the ice will melt and leave you with a watered down, thinner smoothie, whereas using frozen fruit will leave you with a thicker, richer smoothie. Simply place the drained walnuts, the frozen banana, the ground cinnamon, the honey, the yogurt, the chia seeds, and the almond milk into the blender.
Make the smoothie
The beauty of a smoothie is in its simplicity. Once the ingredients have been added, let the machine do all the hard work. Turn on the blender or smoothie maker and keep blending until the mixture is beautifully smooth. This should take 15 to 20 seconds, but may vary depending on your individual machine. Once prepared, this cinnamon banana walnut smoothie can be enjoyed straight away, or stored in the fridge for later. It is worth noting though that it won't keep for much more than a day in the fridge before the banana starts to brown, so it is best consumed within a few hours for maximum freshness and flavor.
- ½ cup walnuts
- 1 cup frozen banana pieces
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 1 ½ cups almond milk, or your milk of choice
- Place the walnuts into a bowl and add a 1 ½ cups of water. Leave the walnuts to soak for 4 to 6 hours, or overnight. Drain the walnuts and then rinse them well.
- Add the drained walnuts to a food processor or smoothie maker along with the frozen banana, ground cinnamon, honey, yogurt, chia seeds, and almond milk.
- Blend the ingredients until they are smooth, 15 to 20 seconds, then pour into glasses and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|466
|Total Fat
|27.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|20.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|33.0 g
|Sodium
|89.6 mg
|Protein
|13.2 g