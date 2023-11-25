We Tested And Ranked 13 Barista Milks In Our Lattes

Coffee shops offer more variety than ever. From seasonally flavored hot or cold drinks to an endless list of syrups, foams, and toppings, there is a combination for any taste buds or dietary needs. It wasn't that long ago that people staying away from dairy were lucky to find one alternative milk for their cup of joe, but now it's common to have several options, from coconut to soy to nut-based to the ever-popular oat. With all these customizations comes a hefty surcharge, inspiring coffee lovers to recreate their favorite lattes at home.

The sheer volume of non-dairy milk, both shelf-stable and refrigerated, can feel overwhelming. While oat milk is a popular choice, there are plenty of other nut and seed-based varieties in everything from no-sugar added to flavored ones. But for the best latte at home and maybe even some latte art, look for barista blend milk.

To rank the best barista milks, we smelled and tasted the milk plain and then made a classic latte, foaming each milk using the same electric frother (note: some online reviews indicated that results might vary if using a steamer attachment on an espresso machine). We judged the milk on overall flavor, texture, and the stability and structure of the milk foam. Any milks that did not foam were given a second test to ensure no outside factors impacted the performance. Prices may vary.

