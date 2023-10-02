How To Perfect Your Latte Art Without Wasting Precious Coffee Grinds

If you're a coffee drinker, it's difficult not to be a little envious of the home baristas who can make a latte look like a work of art. It's not an easy feat to create those intricate designs that can take the form of everything from a simple leaf to an actual face. If you are unfamiliar, latte art is when the barista pours the beautiful, frothy microfoam from the steamed milk to create these images. While there are plenty of online classes and tutorials to help you along the way, practice makes perfect.

However, in your pursuit of excellence and a cool-looking cup of joe, there is no reason to waste precious coffee and milk while you figure out how to get it right. Instead, using a little food coloring, water, and soap you can hone your latte art skills and get the practice you need to become the next Rembrandt. Simply place a little water and food coloring of your choice in a cup. Then, add some dish soap to your metal pitcher filled with water and steam it with your espresso machine's wand. Pour some of your steamed, foamy, soap water into the cup with your food coloring until it is about halfway full, and then begin to pour the foam to create your latte art.