Milk Punch Is The Brandy Cocktail That Dates Back To The 1700s

Chances are you haven't been scouring the internet for hours in an attempt to find a great curdled milk cocktail recipe. We know, it sounds a bit off-putting and questionable, but milk-washing is actually nothing more than clarifying a drink — and you'd be surprised to hear that the result is a clear liquid. Many bartenders find the technique a bit intimidating (because come on, curdled milk), but all you need to master a clarified milk punch cocktail is your ingredients and a simple cheesecloth. The earliest recordings of the drink date back to the 1700s, such as one recipe written by Benjamin Franklin in 1763. Though Franklin did not invent the milk-washing process — that title is said to belong to a 1711 housewife named Mary Rockett — his new version was a citrusy take with plenty of lemons.

In a nutshell, milk punch is a milk-based bourbon or brandy cocktail. Eggnog is, historically, a type of milk punch, but there are many variations of the drink. There are two types of milk punch: un-clarified milk punch, which is common in the United States South and does not involve any straining, or clarified (milk-washed) milk punch — also known as the English-style version. Clarified milk punch is born by adding in ingredients that cause the milk to curdle, which allows any lactic solids contributing to the beverage's opacity to be strained out through a cheesecloth.