Flan Vs. Panna Cotta: What's The Difference?

Sometimes life's greatest pleasures can come from the smallest things. Any dessert connoisseur will tell you that those things are often delicious sweet treats that can be made in just a few simple steps. This is where flan and panna cotta come into the picture. On top of being so easy to make, these mini desserts also taste incredible. They're sweet and comforting with a velvety smoothness, stealing your heart one decadent bite at a time. Perhaps that's one of the main reasons why they're occasionally confused with one another, or even mistaken as the same variety. When placed side-by-side, however, you'll have no problem differentiating these two dishes.

Although slightly similar in their jello-like appearances, flan and panna cotta actually have very distinguishable flavors and textures. They also come in very different colors and depending on the specific cuisine, different toppings. These characteristics stem from a fundamental difference in ingredients, cooking methods, and of course, origins. Taking a deeper dive into these aspects, there'll be no doubt that they truly are two distinguished desserts.