Ultimate Hot Chocolate Recipe
This rich, homemade hot chocolate owes its velvety smoothness to a unique technique that makes the best cup of cocoa you'll ever have! According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, hot chocolate originated as a drink enjoyed by the Mayans and Aztecs long before its European debut. Now a winter staple around the world, this beverage can often get a bad rap from powdered mixes or overly sweet syrups.
However, this recipe takes hot chocolate back to its luxurious roots with a simple yet indulgent method. The combination of high-quality dark chocolate, cocoa powder, milk and a touch of cream results in a decadently creamy hot drink. As it simmers on the stovetop, the chocolate melts into the milk, creating a smooth balance of sweetness and complexity. The secret here is in the whipping — whether you use a whisk or a traditional South American molinillo, the lump-free, airy texture is just about guaranteed.
For optimum indulgence, serve this drink with a finishing touch of whipped cream and optional marshmallows or cinnamon, and let each sip transport you to a cozier place. Round up these few ingredients and give the ultimate hot chocolate a try — it's sure to become your new winter favorite.
Gather the ingredients for ultimate hot chocolate
To make this luxurious winter warmer, you will need high-quality dark chocolate for richness, cocoa powder and brown sugar to enhance the chocolate flavor, a pinch of salt to balance sweetness, and milk as the base to which the chocolate will melt. To make an easy whipped cream, you'll need heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. For the extra flourish, we recommend topping your cup of cocoa with optional ingredients like mini marshmallows for texture, cinnamon for spice, and flaky salt for garnish. With these simple yet high-quality ingredients, you can easily craft a comforting hot drink worthy of the coziest winter evenings by the fireplace.
Step 1: Transfer chocolate to saucepan
Add the chocolate to a 1-quart saucepan.
Step 2: Add dry ingredients
Add in the cocoa powder, brown sugar, and salt.
Step 3: Add wet ingredients
Pour in the milk.
Step 4: Whisk
Heat the saucepan over low-medium heat while stirring for 5 minutes. For best results, use a molinillo or whisk.
Step 5: Whip cream
While the hot chocolate is cooking, prepare the whipped cream. Gradually increasing the speed, beat cream with powdered sugar until peaks form, about 3-4 minutes.
Step 6: Pour hot chocolate into mugs
Remove hot chocolate from heat and pour it into mugs.
Step 7: Top with cream
Top each mug with whipped cream.
Step 8: Add cinnamon
If desired, sprinkle ¼ teaspoon cinnamon onto each cup.
Step 9: Top with optional toppings
Top each cup with a small handful of mini marshmallows and flaky salt if desired, then serve.
How can you switch up this ultimate hot chocolate recipe?
A good hot chocolate recipe must be guarded like a family secret, but the true mark of a cocoa aficionado is in the personal twists you can develop overtime. There are several easy ways to adapt this recipe according to each person's preferences and needs. One option is to use non-dairy milks instead of dairy to create a vegan-friendly version. Oat milk makes a creamy substitute and soy milk also works well, but we found that coconut or almond milk will give you the richest texture.
Another simple adaptation is to add spices like cinnamon and chili powder to the cocoa liquid itself. Cinnamon brings out the chocolate flavor and pairs beautifully with the sweetness. A small pinch of chili powder adds just a subtle kick of heat to balance the richness. Preparing the recipe with different percentages of dark chocolate is also an option — using a higher cacao content of 75-80% lends a more intense chocolate flavor. The chili and spices will also cut through very dark chocolate, lending it a special depth of flavor unlike any other.
How should you stir the hot chocolate to get the perfect texture?
To achieve the ideal velvety texture in hot chocolate, it's important to use the proper stirring method. A molinillo, a handheld Mexican whisk made of wood, is the best tool to use should you have one available. Molinillos have narrow, tightly packed grooves that create lots of tiny bubbles when rolled between the palms. To use a molinillo, hold the base in one hand and roll the shaft back and forth between your other palm. This vigorous, aerating motion incorporates lots of air into the drink, resulting in a light and frothy texture. It takes some practice but with a bit of elbow grease, a molinillo can transform hot chocolate into more of a melted chocolate mousse.
For those without a molinillo, a regular whisk can also be used, though it may not get your chocolate quite as frothy. Be sure to whisk vigorously and continuously for several minutes. An immersion blender can also smoothly emulsify the chocolate but won't introduce as much air. Using a molinillo or vigorous whisking is key to achieving an ultra-creamy, decadent consistency.
Can you use a different kind of chocolate in this ultimate hot chocolate recipe?
While this hot chocolate recipe will work with any type of chocolate, using a high-quality chocolate bar, chocolate melting wafers, or dark baking chocolate will produce superior results compared to standard chocolate chips. When making the ultimate hot chocolate, it's important for the chocolate to fully melt and emulsify into the heated milk or cream for a luxuriously smooth texture. High-quality chocolate bars containing just cocoa mass, cocoa butter, and sometimes sugar are formulated to melt smoothly. They will integrate seamlessly into the hot liquid.
Standard chocolate chips contain additional ingredients like emulsifiers that prevent proper melting. While chips may dissolve somewhat, a ring of unmelted chunks is likely to remain. This can negatively impact the texture and taste. For the best hot chocolate experience, seek out a chocolate with a cacao percentage around 70 for a balanced flavor and melt quality. A fine chop or grate also helps melting.
|Calories per Serving
|400
|Total Fat
|27.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|52.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|24.0 g
|Sodium
|170.4 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g