Ultimate Hot Chocolate Recipe

This rich, homemade hot chocolate owes its velvety smoothness to a unique technique that makes the best cup of cocoa you'll ever have! According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, hot chocolate originated as a drink enjoyed by the Mayans and Aztecs long before its European debut. Now a winter staple around the world, this beverage can often get a bad rap from powdered mixes or overly sweet syrups.

However, this recipe takes hot chocolate back to its luxurious roots with a simple yet indulgent method. The combination of high-quality dark chocolate, cocoa powder, milk and a touch of cream results in a decadently creamy hot drink. As it simmers on the stovetop, the chocolate melts into the milk, creating a smooth balance of sweetness and complexity. The secret here is in the whipping — whether you use a whisk or a traditional South American molinillo, the lump-free, airy texture is just about guaranteed.

For optimum indulgence, serve this drink with a finishing touch of whipped cream and optional marshmallows or cinnamon, and let each sip transport you to a cozier place. Round up these few ingredients and give the ultimate hot chocolate a try — it's sure to become your new winter favorite.