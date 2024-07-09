Arroz Doce Vs American Rice Pudding: What's The Difference?

Some of the best dishes shine due to their simplicity, imbuing a magical quality that transports an eater right back to their early years. Take a simple grilled cheese and tomato soup, or a comforting and easy chicken noodle. In the dessert category, such a candidate is the creamy, sweetened and spiced rice pudding.

There's nothing childish about the dish; rather it has a deep-rooted appeal that's been savored for a long time. Hence, it has been found for centuries all over the world, with a version specific to Portugal, too: arroz doce. Compared to the old-school classic we call American rice pudding, the dish is surprisingly similar. It's also made with rice that's cooked down until broken, thickened, and tied together with delicious sweet flavors.

However, the Portuguese craft their arroz doce with a dependable consistency, relying on a specific rice variety called carolino, and seldom experiment with new flavors. It's a contrast to the highly variable American rice pudding, which can even pack in ingredients like liquor, raisins, and yogurt, and uses variations on the rice's grain type. Not to mention, the stateside version is sometimes turned into a casserole. Yet take a bite, and the sensations undoubtedly overlap, so there's lots to examine in the details.