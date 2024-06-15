How To Make Rice Pudding With That Container Of Leftover Rice

Rice pudding can be time-consuming to make — not only does it require up to an hour to put together, most versions require frequent stirring. However, you can cut out the most significant amount of preparation time by using already-cooked rice. This is a great way to use up leftover rice of any sort, and it means you can have rice pudding more often if you tend to not make it because of the cooking time. Basmati and jasmine are the best rice types for classic rice pudding, but you can use whatever leftovers you have.

To make rice pudding with a container of leftover rice, mix one part cooked rice with one part milk (any type works, including non-dairy alternatives) and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Turn the temperature to medium low and add sweeteners like white or brown sugar or maple syrup as well as any spices you'd like. Classic spices include cinnamon and nutmeg, but you can get creative and add whatever you have on hand, including vanilla bean, cardamom, or cloves. Once the pudding has reached your desired sweetness, flavoring, and consistency, serve immediately or refrigerate after cooling to room temperature and serve it later. It should keep for about four days in the fridge.