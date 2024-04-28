Mexican Hot Chocolate Arroz Con Leche (Rice Pudding) Recipe

The beloved comfort food known as rice pudding in America is called arroz con leche in Mexica. Simple ingredients of rice, whole milk, and sugar cook together in a pot to make a rich and creamy treat. This version by recipe developer Tess Le Moing calls for additions of cocoa powder, cinnamon, chili powder, and cayenne, which nod to the classic flavors of Mexican hot chocolate.

One great thing about rice pudding is that you can enjoy it hot or cold depending on your mood or the weather outside. When served hot, its texture is looser,and the intensity of the spices comes through more — perfect for chilly nights or rainy days. When served cold, the texture of the arroz con leche thickens while the spices mellow out, making the drink ideal for a hot summer dessert. However you choose to enjoy it, we suggest topping it with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.