Bright And Sunny Lemon Lavender Cake Recipe

When made properly, Swiss meringue buttercream is the ultimate silky-smooth, rich, yet not overly sweet buttercream you can make. It holds its shape beautifully and pairs with any number of flavorings, such as the vanilla and lavender used in this recipe. To make Swiss meringue you cook whipped egg whites by slowly streaming in boiled sugar syrup, resulting in a super-stable yet light meringue. Adding butter creates the buttercream.

The process can be intimidating the first time you try it, but Kinnaird says that the key to success with this recipe is to have all the ingredients at the proper temperature. To get the most volume out of the egg whites, they must be at room temperature. Make sure that the sugar syrup thickens and creates large bubbles in the pan before you drizzle it into the whites. This will ensure that all the sugar granules have dissolved properly into the water. Last, it is crucial that your whites have come to room temperature before you add the butter. And be sure the butter is cold, as melted butter will create a broken buttercream.

Kinnaird also warns that the beaten whites will lose a lot of volume once you start to add the butter and the mixture may look like it will break. But suddenly everything will come together and you'll have a lovely silky buttercream that is ready to use!