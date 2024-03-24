Chewy Sweet Coconut Bars Recipe

Bar cookies are one of the simplest baked goods to make. With no major kneading or shaping of individual treats required, they combine convenience, versatility, and deliciousness all in one easy-to-make package. Among so many different types of bar cookies, from the citrusy lemon bar to a sweet and salty chocolate peanut butter bar, there's a treat for everyone to enjoy. If you're a fan of the flavor of coconut, this recipe for chewy sweet coconut bars is one you will want to try.

Created by recipe developer Jessica Morone, these bars have a rich, golden crust and shredded coconut in not one, but two forms: folded into the sweet, gooey filling and toasted for a lightly crispy topping. "My favorite thing about these bars is how buttery they are," Morone says. "With butter in the crust and the filling, they are just so decadent. You won't be able to eat just one of these — you may end up eating the whole pan yourself like I did."