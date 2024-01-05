The Best Way To Substitute Sweetened Condensed Milk

A key ingredient in Vietnamese coffee, key lime pie, and tres leches cake, sweetened condensed milk brings a rich and multifaceted flavor profile and a thick, creamy consistency. As its name suggests, sweetened condensed milk is essentially a milk reduction made by simmering milk and sugar until it becomes a thick dairy-based simple syrup. The production process both pasteurizes and preserves sweetened condensed milk, giving it a long shelf life and a popular canned staple lining dessert aisle shelves.

If you're looking for the easiest substitute for sweetened condensed milk, cream of coconut is another long-lasting, easily accessible canned product with a comparable texture and depth of flavor. However, the best way to substitute sweetened condensed milk is by making your own from scratch.

Cream of coconut is rich, sweet, and creamy, but it has a distinct nuttiness that's markedly different from the caramelized dairy notes of sweetened condensed milk. While cream of coconut's tropical sweetness would work well in many typical sweetened condensed milk recipes like curries, coffee, and no-bake cheesecakes, it will still alter the flavor profile of the dish as a whole. Still, it's the most convenient way to substitute condensed milk, and you can use it interchangeably with sweetened condensed milk in a one-to-one ratio. However, the only way to mimic sweetened condensed milk's unique flavor is by making your own. Luckily, homemade condensed milk is straightforward and uses staple ingredients that you're likely to have on hand.