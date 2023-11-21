13 Best Ways To Use Canned Evaporated Milk

There's a pretty good chance you've got a can of evaporated milk somewhere in your pantry. You might not remember why you bought it in the first place, but it's there — and now you've got to figure out what to do with it.

First things first, though: What is evaporated milk? In the simplest terms, it is milk — usually cow's milk — that has been reduced down to a more concentrated product, with about 60% of the water removed. Unlike sweetened condensed milk, there's no sugar added, so it's thicker than milk from the fridge, but not sticky or syrupy.

Unlike whole milk, heavy cream, or half-and-half, evaporated milk has a more concentrated milk flavor. By volume, evaporated milk is also more dense in nutrients and calories (though Carnation's evaporated milk has 25 to 40 calories per 2-tablespoon serving, while Land O'Lakes heavy cream has 100 calories per 2 tablespoons). Unopened, a can of evaporated milk can hang out on your shelf for well over a year.

Evaporated milk is much more than something to pick up when you're getting ready to bake holiday pies. In fact, it might just be an ingredient you want to have in your cupboard year-round. This creamy, shelf-stable dairy product has a whole lot to offer, whether you're working on a slow-cooker soup or are busting out your ice cream maker. So grab that can and get cooking!