Canned Evaporated Milk Is The Secret To Creamy Slow Cooker Soup

When it comes to satisfying and easy-to-make comfort food, there are few dishes that can promise the same amount of simple decadence as a bowl of creamy slow cooker soup. If properly accomplished, a soup made in the slow cooker can have the same texture as velvet and plenty of rich flavor layered in. On the stove most cooks rely on heavy cream to accomplish this, but that is known to curdle in the steady heat of a slow cooker. But there's another type of dairy you can use that will be fairly curdle-proof, and that is a trusty can of evaporated milk.

This pantry staple often makes an appearance in old-school baking and is made up of milk that has been cooked until more than half of its water content evaporates. For this reason, evaporated milk has a rich, toasty flavor and divinely creamy texture. The evaporated status makes this type of dairy perfect for the slow cooker, as it won't curdle in the low heat. Added to the crock pot with the other soup ingredients, you can expect evaporated milk to both flavor and enrich your dish.