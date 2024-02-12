Buttery Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Deep dish pumpkin pie is the perfect extra-large dessert for your family gathering. Buttery, homemade crust is pressed into a springform pan and then filled with creamy, spicy pumpkin pie filling. Recipe developer Leah Maroney says, "The springform pan is a great tool for making deep dish pies. There's lots of extra room for the filling. It also makes it so much easier to cut and serve the pie since the sides can be removed completely after baking."

The streusel topping really takes this pie to the next level. The sweet, crumbly topping pairs perfectly with the silky smooth filling. A quick caramel sauce is drizzled on top right before serving. If you really want to take it to the next level, top it with some homemade whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Though this recipe may be more involved than your average pumpkin pie, the final result is something far more delicious than your average pie, so the extra elbow grease is well worth it.