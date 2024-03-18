How To Use Evaporated Milk To Tenderize A Cut Of Meat

Meat is best when juicy and tender, which is why everyone has their own special method for softening the protein. Whether that be pounding it out with a meat hammer, submerging it in kombucha, or cooking it low and slow, as long as it's supple, that's all that matters. If you're looking for a new meat tenderizing method, marinating it in evaporated milk is the way to go.

The pantry staple is probably already somewhere in your kitchen, although you may be using it to whip up fudge or cakes. While it's delightful when used for sweet treats, evaporated milk is the secret to an incredibly tender cut of meat. Dairy in general is the key to supple meat, which is why you should always soak your lamb chops in milk and soak ground meat in heavy cream. Milk contains both lactic acid and calcium, which help to break down the protein and collagen found in meat, ultimately softening it.

For that delectable, fall-off-the-bone texture, evaporated milk is even better. Made from milk that's been heated until 60% of the water content is gone, evaporated milk has a larger concentration of nutrients than milk. It's also richer in phosphates, a salt that diminishes the harder fibers in meat and gives it a delicate texture.