Canned Evaporated Milk Is The Secret To Fluffier Scrambled Eggs

It's breakfast time and you want to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs to pair with bacon, sausage, and maybe southern-style biscuits. To achieve those soft scrambled eggs while you sip on your first cup of coffee, you grab heavy cream or milk — but what about that canned evaporated milk that's been in the cabinet for a while? The canned ingredient is common in many desserts and dishes like macaroni and cheese, but it can help with those fluffy scrambled eggs.

Canned evaporated milk is regular milk that's been heated to remove 60% of its water content, resulting in a dense and thick texture. It's then canned and has a rather long shelf life. When evaporated milk is combined with fresh eggs, it provides moisture like any other dairy while its creamy texture makes the scrambled eggs fluffy. Unlike condensed milk, evaporated milk is typically unsweetened so the eggs will taste richer, but won't be overwhelmed by sugar or other flavors. And if you don't already have a can of it in the kitchen, you can turn regular milk into evaporated milk if you have a little extra time in the morning.