16 Tips For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs

No breakfast is complete without scrambled eggs. Our exclusive survey revealed that 45% of the 17,000 individuals surveyed would choose scrambled eggs as their favorite style over poached, fried, hard-boiled, and sunny side up. Simply put, it's hard to say no to a delicious, warm, and fluffy plate of eggs seasoned simply with salt and pepper.

Scrambled eggs are significantly less appealing, however, when dry and overcooked. In order to sidestep such a cooking catastrophe, you have to understand how and why eggs cook the way they do, and how small ingredient additions, changes in cooking methods, or even investing in an appliance other than a stovetop may help make them delectable, not detestable. Below are some of the best tips for preparing eggs that are perfectly fluffy every time and ready to be devoured, whether on top of toast, inside a breakfast sandwich, or alongside other breakfast favorites.