Canned Evaporated Milk Is The Key To Irresistibly Creamy Chicken And Dumplings

Here at Tasting Table, we're always looking for warming, stick-to-your-ribs dishes when the air starts to get colder, and it would be impossible to talk about comfort foods without mentioning chicken and dumplings. It's easy to make for beginner home cooks yet impressive enough to please a crowd (and picky eaters). If you haven't already been using it, there's one humble, perhaps unlikely, ingredient that'll elevate your chicken and dumplings to the next echelon, and there's probably a good chance you already have a can of it lying around the pantry.

As its name suggests, "evaporated milk" is just regular milk that's been heated to remove about 60% of the water content. The result is a thick, creamy ingredient that'll transform your dumplings' broth into a luxe, rich sauce. It's a super thrifty addition, with a low cost and a big impact. A 12-ounce can of evaporated milk runs for just $1.26 at Walmart.

To thicken things up, simply stir a can of evaporated milk into your broth during the step when you cook the chicken. It'll create a rich, flavorful cooking liquid for your chicken, which will in turn impart even more savory meaty flavor into the broth. You can combine your evaporated milk with chicken stock, or if you prefer, vegetable broth totally works too. If you go this route, opt for an ultra-savory variety like mushroom.