Why Thigh Meat Is Ideal For Slow Cooker Chicken And Dumplings

Slow cookers were made for comfort food, and chicken and dumplings are at the very top of that cozy category. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's Chicken and Dumplings are the perfect weeknight version of the dish and use a method for turning chicken thighs into meltingly tender shreds that makes each bite heavenly. McGlinn recommends using chicken thighs for slow-cooker preparation because they are very easy to pull apart after a long simmer.

You'll find many variations on the dumplings for this homey meal, from slippery noodles to firm biscuits baked on top. Some recipes plop dough directly into simmering broth, while others wait until the end to dunk cooked dough inside. Regardless of the other variations, the chicken texture is always key to a prize-winning plate of comfort. Chunks or slices of chicken are good for potpie, but you'll want shreds of chicken that enrich the brothy texture and flavor in a hearty chicken and dumplings recipe. Tender, slow-cooked, shredded chicken thighs bring just the right mouthfeel.