Treat Your Sweet Tooth With Vietnamese Iced Coffee

The next time you've got a sweet tooth, try treating it with a Vietnamese iced coffee (cà phê sữa đá). This robust, creamy beverage is made using dark roast coffee grounds prepared using a special Vietnamese coffee filter — called a phin — that sits atop your glass, allowing the coffee to slow-drip right down into the glass or mug. And while this coffee can be enjoyed hot, it's more popularly poured over crushed ice. But the real star of this show is the added sweetened condensed milk that will quell even the most insistent sugar cravings.

Not to be confused with evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk does have common features with evaporated — both are shelf-stable concentrated forms of milk, containing less water than fresh milk. They're both often packaged in cans and used in holiday baking. But while evaporated milk is unsweetened and thinner, sweetened condensed milk contains a hefty dose of added sugar (around 40 percent), resulting in a thick, creamy, and cloyingly sweet product, perfect for treats like peanut butter fudge, or boil-in-a-can caramel sauce.

Sweetened condensed milk consolidates resources, getting you more bang for your buck by providing both milk and sugar. And while sweetened condensed milk is ideal for making homemade creamers, it's even better in its fully concentrated form, such as it is when used in iced Vietnamese coffee. Now, what's not to like?