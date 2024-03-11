Triple-Chocolate Easter Marshmallow Bark Recipe
Celebrate Easter or simply celebrate Spring with a layered chocolate marshmallow bark that calls in the festive colors and flavors of the season. This playful confection starts with a layer of dark chocolate for a contrasting color and bittersweet chocolate flavor. It's topped by a layer of fruity mini marshmallows, creamy white chocolate, and swirls of melted ruby chocolate for a berry-like flavor and pastel color. It's all topped off with Easter egg candies and freeze-dried raspberries and strawberries to further enhance the fruity flavor of this decadent treat. Great for the whole family to make and enjoy together, this triple-chocolate Easter marshmallow bark is the cheerful, unique touch your holiday table needs.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "What I love most about this bark is the addition of ruby chocolate. A distinct chocolate made by ruby cocoa beans, its vibrant pink color and subtle fruity flavor is just perfect for Easter." But don't worry — if you aren't able to find the ruby chocolate in time, you can still make this dessert work with any chocolate you have on hand.
Gather the ingredients for triple-chocolate Easter marshmallow bark
To make this triple-chocolate Easter marshmallow bark, you'll need just seven ingredients. To start, it calls for three types of chocolate: dark, white, and ruby. If you have any trouble finding ruby chocolate bars at your local supermarket, you can order them online in packs of two. These three chocolates provide a visual and flavor contrast that takes this simple-to-make dessert to the next level. Fruity mini marshmallows add a chewy, fluffy texture and fruity flavor to the bark, and kids will love snacking on the leftovers. Standard mini marshmallows can be substituted if needed.
For a final fruity flourish and crunch, freeze-dried raspberries and strawberries are sprinkled over the chocolate layers, with an tart berry flavor that makes this kid-friendly dessert just as addictive for adults. Chocolate Easter egg candy completes the confection for a festive touch. Feel free to substitute with Easter sprinkles or jelly beans if preferred.
Step 1: Line the pan
Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 2: Melt dark chocolate
In a double boiler or in the microwave, melt dark chocolate ⅔ of the way, stirring occasionally.
Step 3: Stir until smooth
Place bowl onto a towel and stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Step 4: Spread chocolate layer
Spread chocolate evenly into prepared pan, leaving a clean border around the edges.
Step 5: Top with marshmallows
Top evenly with marshmallows.
Step 6: Chill until set
Chill for at least 10 minutes or until chocolate is set.
Step 7: Melt white chocolate
In a double boiler or in the microwave, melt white chocolate ⅔ of the way, stirring occasionally.
Step 8: Stir until smooth
Place bowl onto a towel and stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Step 9: Melt ruby chocolate
In a double boiler or in the microwave, melt ruby chocolate ⅔ of the way, stirring occasionally.
Step 10: Stir until smooth
Place bowl onto a towel and stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Step 11: Drizzle white chocolate
Drizzle white chocolate evenly over marshmallows and dark chocolate in pan.
Step 12: Swirl ruby chocolate
Use a spoon to swirl ruby chocolate over the white chocolate.
Step 13: Sprinkle with berries
Sprinkle evenly with freeze-dried strawberries and raspberries.
Step 14: Top with candy
Top with Easter candy.
Step 15: Chill
Chill until set, at least 15 minutes.
Step 16: Cut into pieces
Transfer to a cutting board and cut into rough pieces.
Step 17: Serve
Serve immediately or store until ready to serve.
How can I switch up this Easter marshmallow bark?
This Easter bark can be customized in a variety of ways, depending on your taste and preferences. Feel free to substitute any of the chocolates for varieties you prefer, including milk chocolate, or opt for only one type of chocolate altogether for a more simple version. Amp up the fruity flavor by incorporating other types of dried or freeze-dried fruits, including blueberries, apricots, cherries, and more. You can also top the bark off with flaked coconut or chopped nuts for a unique touch. Stir citrus zest, instant espresso powder, or spices, like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg into the melted chocolate to give the bark a kick of flavor.
You can also go a variety of routes when it comes to decorating the bark. Play around with different types of Easter candy, sprinkles, gold dragees, edible flowers, and more for a festive holiday touch. You can also omit any of the toppings if you want a less-busy bark.
What's the best way to store marshmallow bark?
This triple-chocolate bark has a long shelf life, meaning you can make it ahead for a holiday dessert that's ready to serve when you are. Prepare in advance and pull out a few minutes before serving — it will thaw quickly at room temperature and taste just as fresh as the day it was made.
Store this triple-chocolate marshmallow bark in an airtight container in a cool spot. Layer between sheets of parchment paper if needed to prevent blemishes. If the environment is warm, store in the refrigerator or freezer to prevent melting. At room temperature, this bark will stay fresh for up to one week. Freezing is recommended for longer storage; the bark will remain fresh in the freezer for up to three months. Whether you're making this treat ahead or storing leftovers, having this bark on hand is the perfect way to satiate a sweet tooth.
- 1 (3.5-ounce) dark chocolate bar, roughly chopped
- 1 ½ cups fruity (or plain) mini marshmallows
- 2 (4-ounce) white chocolate bars, roughly chopped
- 2 (3.1-ounce) ruby chocolate bars, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup freeze-dried strawberries
- ¼ cup freeze-dried raspberries
- ¾ cup chocolate Easter egg candy
|Calories per Serving
|292
|Total Fat
|16.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|4.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|32.8 g
|Sodium
|25.4 mg
|Protein
|2.8 g