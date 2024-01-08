What Is Ruby Chocolate And How Do You Cook With It?

In 2017, Swiss chocolatiers at Barry Callebaut introduced a fourth way for chocoholics to get their fix: ruby chocolate. For the first time in 80 years since white chocolate entered the world, the news that a red chocolate now existed caught the excitement and creative attention of every dessertarian — not to mention every dietitian and dentist — on the planet.

The chocolate's research and development was a decade in the making and required the input of 28 global research centers from around the globe. However, ruby chocolate, Barry Callebaut's press release assured the chocolate community, was all-natural, all berry-licious, and all smooth to the taste. News spread fast. In 2018, Barry Callebaut won the NCA award for "Most Innovative Supplier," and ruby chocolate was mentioned in news media, was included in a skit on "Saturday Night Live" in 2019, and was served at the 2018 Academy Awards' official afterparty. In 2019, Barry Callebaut officially released ruby chocolate in North America.

Although it hasn't reached the popularity of milk, dark, or white chocolates, ruby chocolate has continued to attract the sweet teeth of many chocolate connoisseurs. Here's a detailed breakdown of ruby chocolate, sourced from online research — and a dash of personal taste testing on what to expect when encountering a ruby in the wild.