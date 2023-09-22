What Is Blond Chocolate And How Is It Made?

Blond chocolate and white chocolate have many similarities, with the main distinguishing factors coming as a result of the cooking process that blond chocolate undergoes.

White chocolate is often very sweet tasting, with hints of vanilla flavor. It's also usually rather creamy in texture and off-white in color. Due to its lack of cocoa solids, white chocolate does not have the same brown appearance and rich taste that milk and dark chocolate offer. Instead, it delivers more of a one-note flavor, that is delicious in recipes such as white chocolate raspberry cookies even though the white chocolate itself lacks depth of flavor.

Because blond chocolate is simply toasted white chocolate, it has a similar composition, and of course the same ingredients. However, the taste is deeper and it has a golden-brown hue rather than a white-ish appearance. Just as white chocolate can vary in sweetness and creaminess, not all blond chocolate is the same.

When making blond chocolate, the more cocoa butter in the white chocolate you use, the better the end result. The caramelized cocoa butter produces the rich flavor that gives blond chocolate its irresistible qualities. On the other hand, however, more cocoa butter means more expensive chocolate, so it's important to keep in mind that the richest blond chocolate will likely also be the most expensive.