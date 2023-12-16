Add A Pink Flair To Your Fried Eggs With Beet Brine
Thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig's box office hit, "Barbie," 2023 has been the year of all things pink. Many people and companies embraced the trend with pink fashion, pink home decor, pink promotional products, and yes, even pink food. Not all foods come with the naturally pink hue of watermelons and raspberries, but there's a surprisingly natural way to bring pink to your breakfast table. Frying eggs in beet brine is the perfect trick to give your sunny-side ups a special pink flair.
If you're looking to add a little colorful magic to your next brunch party or delight kids and pink-loving adults alike, beet brine fried eggs are a fun treat. Beet brine is the liquid surrounding pickled beets; it has a bright color, as well as a tart, sweetly tangy taste. Many people think of earthy beets as tasting like, well, dirt — but the extra ingredients from the brine change the flavor of the pickled beets.
Brine is a solution of water and salt that aids the pickling process of vegetables. Using brines and vinegar to pickle vegetables helps give the produce a longer shelf life, and infuses it with added flavors from salt, sugar, and extra seasonings. That's why beet brine adds that distinctive tart and sweet taste to a savory fried egg. Whether selecting a store-bought pickled beet option or making your own beet brine in your home kitchen, pickled beet brine is the perfect ingredient to make your breakfast pretty in pink.
Beet brine is naturally pink and easy to fry
To fry your own pink egg, simply heat your skillet with a little oil or butter, and crack the egg open. Let the whites start to solidify and turn opaque, then add a spoonful of beet brine just before the egg is fully set. Drizzle the beet brine around the yolk in a swirl, or swish the skillet a bit to disperse the beet brine for the most wholly pink result. Your pink egg should look bright and slightly marbled with pink and white once fully set. Just slide it onto a plate, and serve it with raspberries and strawberry milk!
Some brines may contain artificial colorings, but if you're looking for a natural way to add a pop of pink to your meals, you just can't beat beets. Beets get their vibrant red color from betalains, which are edible, nitrogen-containing pigments found in beetroots and prickly pears. Other natural, colorful brine options include pickled purple cabbage and pickled red onion, or if you select a variety that is flavored and dyed with turmeric, classic yellow-green pickled cucumbers.