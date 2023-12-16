Add A Pink Flair To Your Fried Eggs With Beet Brine

Thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig's box office hit, "Barbie," 2023 has been the year of all things pink. Many people and companies embraced the trend with pink fashion, pink home decor, pink promotional products, and yes, even pink food. Not all foods come with the naturally pink hue of watermelons and raspberries, but there's a surprisingly natural way to bring pink to your breakfast table. Frying eggs in beet brine is the perfect trick to give your sunny-side ups a special pink flair.

If you're looking to add a little colorful magic to your next brunch party or delight kids and pink-loving adults alike, beet brine fried eggs are a fun treat. Beet brine is the liquid surrounding pickled beets; it has a bright color, as well as a tart, sweetly tangy taste. Many people think of earthy beets as tasting like, well, dirt — but the extra ingredients from the brine change the flavor of the pickled beets.

Brine is a solution of water and salt that aids the pickling process of vegetables. Using brines and vinegar to pickle vegetables helps give the produce a longer shelf life, and infuses it with added flavors from salt, sugar, and extra seasonings. That's why beet brine adds that distinctive tart and sweet taste to a savory fried egg. Whether selecting a store-bought pickled beet option or making your own beet brine in your home kitchen, pickled beet brine is the perfect ingredient to make your breakfast pretty in pink.