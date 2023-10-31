Pickled Beets Are All You Need To Amp Up The Flavor Of Yogurt

Pickled beets and yogurt may seem like an odd pairing but the two can create an exceptionally delicious experience for your mouth. Beets tend to have an earthy taste, but when pickled, that flavor is transformed into a yin and yang of sweet and sour. Add those to some tangy Greek yogurt and you not only get a shade of pink that Barbie would be jealous of, but you create a taste and texture that will make you excited to eat this combo.

If you like this dynamic duo together, you can drizzle a little honey into the mix or add some walnuts for a sweet and nutty taste along with a crunchy bite. These additions round out an already-balanced flavor and will have you craving yogurt and beets for your next meal. But if you are really feeling the creative culinary bug, you may want to create a frozen dessert with these ingredients.