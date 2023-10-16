The Best Way To Store Leftover Melted Chocolate

If you've ever had to melt chocolate for a recipe, then you may have been left with the question of what to do with the leftovers — after all, who wants to throw away perfectly good chocolate? Lucky for us, there's an easy way to store that leftover melted chocolate.

Here's what you do: As soon as you know how much melted chocolate is leftover, pour it out onto a plate or a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. It's important that you do this right away so that the melted chocolate doesn't harden in a bowl. Additionally, it's also essential that you let it spread out, which is why you use a plate or a baking sheet so that it can be easily chopped up for future use instead of getting too thick. Finally, all you have to do next is pop it in the fridge for a bit. Once it has fully hardened, then transfer the chocolate from the parchment paper to a Ziplock bag. Store the Ziplock in the fridge for up to a few months.