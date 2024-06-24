Raspberry White Chocolate Layer Bars Recipe

One of the best things about dessert bar recipes like this is that you can make various swaps and still end up with really delicious bars. The main things that need to remain the same are the graham cracker layer and the sweetened condensed milk. The other layers can be switched up a bit. For the chocolate chips, if you want to use something other than white chocolate you can use any kind of baking chips that you like. Semi-sweet, dark, and milk chocolate will all pair well with the sweet-tart flavor of raspberry. There are some other fun flavors (like espresso) that are sold in stores you could also try in these bars. For the slivered almonds you could try using sliced almonds instead, or any other chopped up nut that you prefer.

The jam layer is also easy to switch up. Jarred jam is the easiest thing to use in this recipe, but if you want to be more adventurous you could make your own raspberry jam. You could really use any kind of jam in this recipe, but it would obviously change up the flavor. Strawberry would be a good jam to try in these, as it will go well with the chocolate and almonds, but feel free to try any options that you think you will like best.