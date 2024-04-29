Strawberry And Apricot Parfait Recipe

A well-made parfait is a thing of beauty that can highlight a handful of top-quality ingredients, elevating their flavors and nourishing your senses. Technically, a parfait refers to a dessert with layers of ice cream, fruit, and other ingredients. However, it can also refer to a more breakfast-leaning dish made with yogurt, fruit, and often granola. In either case, it's definitely a sweet, fruit-forward dish that can be a great opportunity to make the most of seasonal produce. Just at the tail end of spring, as summer rolls in, there are a few weeks where strawberries and apricots are both sweet and ripe at the market, which led to the origination of this recipe by Taylor Murray.

This strawberry and apricot parfait straddles the line between breakfast and dessert. "I swapped granola for crumbly scones to shake things up a bit, and I chose to add a bit of vanilla bean paste to a rich Greek yogurt that's both satisfying and packed with protein," says Murray. Hit up the farmer's market or produce aisle, and you're one step closer to discovering Murray's favorite thing about this recipe: that "super red, ripe strawberries and tart apricots are a match made in heaven."