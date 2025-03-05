The Princess Diaries-Inspired Sorbet You've Always Wanted To Make

In the sorbet scene of "The Princess Diaries," waiters serve green sorbet while the prime minister of Genovia, seated next to princess-in-the-making Mia Thermopolis, explains to her that it's taken between courses to cleanse the palate. Mia then eats a large spoonful and immediately whimpers in pain because she didn't realize it was frozen. The prime minister and his wife proceed to take their own giant bites of sorbet, with brain freeze-induced chaos.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for the iconic "Princess Diaries" sorbet, which is both a nod to the actual scene from the movie and one towards pears themselves, which are the national fruit of the fictional country of Genovia. The result is deliciously sweet and refreshing, with the natural flavors of ripe pears and fresh mint really coming through. Pear sorbet has a creamy beige color, so green food coloring is used to bring the color up to "Princess Diaries" levels, but you can leave that out if you don't mind a more subdued color. This recipe doesn't require an ice cream maker, so you'll just need to mix the sorbet with a fork a few times while it freezes, and you'll have a Genovian-quality frozen treat ready to enjoy in a few hours.