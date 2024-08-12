The Easiest Method For Homemade No-Churn Ice Cream

Since its 18th-century debut in the United States, Americans have been obsessed with ice cream. It's cold and refreshing in the summer, a delicious accompaniment to seasonal pies in autumn and winter, and an easy and fun dessert to make at home. Though grocery stores carry hundreds of varieties of ice cream, homemade versions allow you to customize flavors and control the sugar levels. You can also swap in allergy-friendly ingredients to safely recreate your favorite flavors, such as sunflower seed butter instead of peanut butter.

Of course, traditional homemade ice cream recipes can be tricky, especially those that require you to temper eggs or use an ice cream maker. Temperamental egg-based creme anglaise can curdle easily, resulting in a grainy ice cream. Additionally, ice cream makers really only have one use and are often bulky and difficult to store, particularly those with a churning bowl that needs to be kept cold in the freezer.

That's where our favorite no-churn ice cream comes in. With three basic ingredients and no specialized equipment, our super-simple recipe starts with a base of homemade whipped cream, which gives the ice cream a light, creamy texture. Next, we add sweetened condensed milk, a dash of salt, and a touch of vanilla for an ice cream that's delicious as-is, or as a backdrop to sophisticated flavors like bourbon and fresh mint. Just be sure to plan ahead, as the key to perfect no-churn ice cream is allowing it time to chill in the freezer.