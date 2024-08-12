The Easiest Method For Homemade No-Churn Ice Cream
Since its 18th-century debut in the United States, Americans have been obsessed with ice cream. It's cold and refreshing in the summer, a delicious accompaniment to seasonal pies in autumn and winter, and an easy and fun dessert to make at home. Though grocery stores carry hundreds of varieties of ice cream, homemade versions allow you to customize flavors and control the sugar levels. You can also swap in allergy-friendly ingredients to safely recreate your favorite flavors, such as sunflower seed butter instead of peanut butter.
Of course, traditional homemade ice cream recipes can be tricky, especially those that require you to temper eggs or use an ice cream maker. Temperamental egg-based creme anglaise can curdle easily, resulting in a grainy ice cream. Additionally, ice cream makers really only have one use and are often bulky and difficult to store, particularly those with a churning bowl that needs to be kept cold in the freezer.
That's where our favorite no-churn ice cream comes in. With three basic ingredients and no specialized equipment, our super-simple recipe starts with a base of homemade whipped cream, which gives the ice cream a light, creamy texture. Next, we add sweetened condensed milk, a dash of salt, and a touch of vanilla for an ice cream that's delicious as-is, or as a backdrop to sophisticated flavors like bourbon and fresh mint. Just be sure to plan ahead, as the key to perfect no-churn ice cream is allowing it time to chill in the freezer.
Whipping homemade ice cream together
Start by whipping 2 cups of heavy cream into soft peaks — peaks that gently flop over after forming rather than standing straight up. To do this, some prefer the precision of a balloon whisk, while others choose the electric mixer for the sake of convenience. Either method will get the job done in just a few minutes. Next, add one 15-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk to the whipped cream, along with a dash of salt and 1 teaspoon of vanilla or the scraped seeds of 1 vanilla pod for a flavorful, classic vanilla ice cream. Gently fold all the ingredients together with a silicone spatula until everything is just mixed together.
If you'd like to experiment with flavors, try infusing your ice cream with all the sweet, earthy goodness of sweet potato pie (this recipe takes a little time, but it's worth it!). For a fruity twist, especially in the winter, you can experiment with tart pomegranate arils and a splash of pomegranate juice.
Scoop the no-churn ice cream mixture into a loaf tin and freeze it for at least 8 hours to achieve the best texture. Let it thaw for about 15 minutes before serving to make it easy to scoop, and enjoy with a slice of pie, warm brownies, or covered in your favorite toppings.