No-Churn Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream Recipe

Sweet potato ice cream might seem unusual, but just like pumpkin puree, mashed sweet potato has a sweet, velvety texture, which pairs perfectly with cream and sugar for a savory-sweet dessert. When it comes to seasonal fall desserts, we love the traditional offerings: pumpkin, pecan, or sweet potato pie. This no-churn ice cream plays with the flavors of classic sweet potato pie in a new way, with hints of cinnamon sugar-coated pie crust and whipped cream, while calling in the traditional toppings of another classic: sweet potato casserole. Toasted pecans are candied with maple syrup for a rich flavor and crisp texture, and mini marshmallows are lightly broiled for a toasty touch.

This ice cream is a great way to use up leftovers. After preparing your Thanksgiving meal, scraps of pie dough can be refrigerated or frozen and saved to use in this recipe. Those few extra marshmallows in the cabinet can find their way into the mix, and while you're at it, grab that bottle of pumpkin pie spice you'll never use up before the season is over. The leftover pecans from that charcuterie board can find new life with a splash of maple syrup and a hint of sea salt.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse loves shaking up her holiday desserts. "It's fun to surprise your family once in a while. Classic flavors, mixed up into something untraditional, can be a great way to change up your holiday routine. It's a great conversation starter."