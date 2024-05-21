No-Churn Mint Julep Ice Cream Recipe

If you're anything like us, Kentucky Derby season means that a new bottle of bourbon takes residence in the bar cabinet, ready to use for obligatory mint juleps. The official drink of the Derby, the bourbon-and-mint cocktails are famously slung during the races, topping out at over 150,000 made each Derby weekend at Churchill Downs. For those of us at home, 1 or 2 juleps can usually suffice, leaving us with over half of a bottle of bourbon to use on weekends beyond. Sure, you can sip it stiff or use it in other bourbon-forward cocktails, but you can also use it to elevate some of your favorite kitchen classics.

Bourbon works especially well in desserts, where the hints of vanilla and caramel come forward to balance out sweet treats. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the flavors of Churchill Downs' juleps are transformed into a soft and creamy ice cream that is equal parts sweet, minty, and rich. For anyone who loves the classic minty cocktail, this boozy ice cream is the perfect way to reimagine it as an extra-sweet after-dinner treat.