8 Tips For Cooking With Bourbon, According To Kentucky Derby Chef Robert Lopez

In Louisville, Kentucky, the first Saturday in May is special. Filled with cheering, clapping, fast horses, and fabulous hats, the Kentucky Derby is also a love letter to the food and drinks of the season and the vibrant location where it's held. An event brimming with pomp and sophistication, the food and drink spread at the Derby is almost as famous as the race itself, known for elegant cocktails and iconic Southern staples. And, since Kentucky is home to many of the finest whiskey and bourbon distilleries in the United States, having a menu with a notable bourbon influence seems only fitting.

Chef Robert Lopez, head chef for the 150th Run of the Roses, created this year's menu at Churchill Downs with local ingredients and seasonality in mind, leaning on bourbon as a crucial flavor element in several of his creations. The Kentucky Derby may only come around once a year, but that doesn't mean bourbon can't be incorporated into the home chef's cooking repertoire year-round. Lopez has shared with us some of his best tips for cooking with bourbon, encouraging home chefs to use bourbon not just as a cocktail ingredient but as something to fuse into everyday recipes. From stews, sauces, and salad dressings to cakes, breads, and pies, there's no wrong way to celebrate all the flavor and nuance that bourbon has to offer.