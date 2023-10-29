Every Maker's Mark Bourbon, Ranked

In the world of bourbon, there is perhaps no brand more recognizable than Maker's Mark. Established in 1958, it has long been known for its commitment to producing top-notch Kentucky whisky (yes, the company spells it that way; whiskey and whisky are different). Part of its brand appeal is helped by its iconic wax-sealed bottles, which are still hand-dipped and help to make every bottle of Maker's Mark unique. Considering its lineup of whiskies has changed over the years, what are the best Maker's Mark bourbons available right now? That's what we wanted to find out.

We ranked all its expressions but gave ourselves a couple of rules. The first is that we're only including its current range of whiskies. The second rule is that we gave preference to its core bourbons, which are those it has been selling for several years already with no signs of stopping production. It's with that in mind that we dive into the fascinating universe of this legendary distillery. Our ranking is mostly based on smell and taste, but we'll also examine the cost and availability. Along the way, we'll drop some interesting facts and fascinating bits of history. Without further ado, join us as we navigate the storied history and evolving present of Maker's Mark bourbon.