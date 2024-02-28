The Key Difference Between High-Proof And Low-Proof Bourbon, According To An Expert

If you're not a liquor expert, you may not know the difference between bourbon and whiskey — as long as it tastes good, you're golden. If there's anything you do need to know, however, it's the distinction between high-proof and low-proof bourbon and how it impacts taste. We sat down with a bourbon expert to enlighten us on the key differences between the two.

On the surface, bourbon is strong and sweet with notes of woodsy vanilla and caramel popping through. As the liquor settles, you'll catch other flavors, like honey, oak, or chocolate. According to executive bourbon steward Chris Blatner, your perception depends on whether the bourbon is low or high-proof. "The general differences you will see in flavor profile and complexity between high-proof and low-proof Bourbon generally is an overall intensity of aroma and flavors. Whiskey at a higher proof point has had less water added to it, resulting in a higher concentration of aromas and flavors," Blatner explains.

High-proof bourbons have a richer taste, which is beneficial if you're keen on getting specific flavors from your bourbon. Blatner thinks low-proof bourbons have their own perks too. "However, adding a few drops of water or 'proofing down' your high-ABV whiskey can be beneficial in drawing out flavors that couldn't be discerned at the higher alcohol point," he states. For Blatner, this gives low-proof a wider array of notes. "Essentially, the addition of water may help your whiskey to 'bloom' and display additional aromas and flavors."