The 12 Best Low-Proof Bourbons To Buy

In the world of bourbon, many enthusiasts have long waxed lyrical about the delights of high-proof or cask-proof expressions. But in this quest for intense and bold bourbons, low-proof options often get overlooked, which we think is a great shame. Low-proof bourbons may not possess the robust qualities of their high-proof counterparts, but they are perfect for those who appreciate a mellower type of bourbon. They are also ideal for those new to whiskey who haven't overcome the burning sensation that some drinkers can struggle with.

There is no strict definition of what makes a low-strength bourbon. Some would say it's anything below 100-proof, but we don't think this is what you'll be looking for, which is why we've opted for offerings in the 80 to 89-proof region for an exploration of lower-strength bourbon. At this level, you'll find plenty of spirits that have subtlety and nuance, which may be a little more suited to your palate and experience. Whether you're new to the world of spirits or just looking for something more laid back, these bourbons prove that sometimes, less is more.