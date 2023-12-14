The 16 Best High-Proof Bourbons

While the term "ABV," or alcohol by volume, is now the most common way to define the strength of alcoholic beverages, it's not unusual to see "proof" used occasionally, especially in the world of American whiskey. Supposedly, the word came into use during the 18th century when sailors in the British Royal Navy would test their rum ration by mixing it with gunpowder and exposing it to a spark. If the mixture set alight, the rum had proven strong enough.

There's a good reason for becoming familiar with "proof." High-strength bourbons are attractive to whiskey lovers for plenty of reasons. For instance, they tend to be more viscous and bolder. Plus, they showcase more flavors at a higher intensity. Despite the higher alcohol content, they can also be a smoother drinking experience, especially with a drop or two of water to open them up. However, before we look at some of the best high-proof bourbons on the market, it's important to differentiate terms like full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength.

After barrel aging, most bourbons are diluted with water to between 80 and 100 proof, with 80 proof being the lowest legal limit. Bourbons get stronger as they age, and full-proof bourbons are still diluted, but only down to the strength at which they first entered the barrel. Barrel-proof and cask-strength bourbons aren't diluted and are generally left unfiltered, while high-proof can refer to any bourbon considered stronger than usual.