15 Best Single Barrel Bourbons

For those looking for a unique whiskey experience, single barrel bourbons offer something a little different from their traditional counterparts. Instead of being blended from several barrels for a consistent flavor profile, the difference between single and double-barrel bourbon is that single barrels give a distinctive taste shaped substantially by the cask it was drawn from. The appeal of single barrel bourbons is this journey through a one-of-a-kind expression that often has exceptional complexity and depth of flavor.

Many distilleries make single barrel bourbons, but not all are worth making the list. In compiling this selection, we focused on bourbons that are still in regular production, and all of the included expressions have a distinct profile that would be a worthy addition to any collection. Purists or aficionados who sample these whiskies can discover what makes a single barrel bourbon special, while first-time tasters of the category can get a feel for a unique and prolific style of bourbon.