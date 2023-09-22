12 Best Bourbons That Aren't Produced In Kentucky

If bourbon mythology is to be believed, Elijah Craig opened a distillery in Kentucky, where he aged his corn whiskey in charred oak barrels, giving birth to the idea that it's only bourbon if it's distilled in Kentucky. Although this story is not verifiable, it solidified the idea that all great bourbon whiskey can only be created in the Bluegrass State.

But across the U.S., many distilleries are turning their hand to mythically fine bourbons of their own. Although some bourbon rules, such as a mash bill that is at least 51% corn, are set in stone, it's a misconception that bourbon must be distilled in Kentucky to be bourbon. Many people also don't realize that some of their favorite Kentucky bourbon started out as what's known as Midwest Grain Product (MGP) bourbon — a spirit that was distilled elsewhere but bottled or blended and aged in Kentucky. Bourbon cannot be labeled "Kentucky straight whiskey" unless it's distilled in that state, but this sourced bourbon refutes the notion that only the best bourbon comes strictly from Kentucky.

But out-of-state doesn't mean large distilleries churning out copycat bourbon. Distillers in states from coast to coast are utilizing local grains and small-batch offerings to make some delicious bourbon whiskey. If you're searching for a spirit with a different terroir than what's found in Kentucky, here's a list to get you started.