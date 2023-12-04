The Difference Between Full Proof, Barrel Proof, And Cask Strength Bourbon

There's a lot to love about craft whiskey, but the jargon the industry uses to describe its products can get confusing fast. The language used to characterize a bottle's type of proof contains some of the most commonly encountered — and least understood — whiskey and bourbon terms. Today, we're going to be exploring the difference between full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength whiskey.

For those of you who don't know, the proof of a spirit is the strength of its alcohol content. Most people are familiar with the ABV (alcohol by volume) and it's the same concept. If a bottle of whiskey is 50% alcohol by volume, it is a 100 proof whiskey. If it's 60% alcohol, it's 120 proof. You take the ABV and double it to get the proof. It's that easy. Put simply, full proof is the whiskey's proof when it first enters the barrel, and both barrel proof and cask strength refer to its alcohol content when it exits the barrel after aging.

It's worth noting that none of these terms are legally regulated. Marketing teams can technically use them on whatever product they want in any way they see fit with no legal repercussions. But while the law may not come after them, the whiskey community absolutely would. Some terms mean more than others, as we'll see, but they all mean something specific. Just because the definitions aren't regulated doesn't mean whiskey makers aren't taking them seriously.